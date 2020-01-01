 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Death Star Wax

Death Star Wax

by Honey Tree Extracts by Bodhi High

Write a review
Honey Tree Extracts by Bodhi High Concentrates Solvent Death Star Wax

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Death Star cannabis strain is a 75/25 Indica dominant hybrid with great medicinal and recreational applications due to high THC content. The Death Star buds are dark green with orange hairs, thick and resinous. This pot is a creeper that hits hard, not recommended for inexperienced or low tolerance users. Death Star marijuana appeared on the market in early 2000's and gained popularity after being featured in High Times magazine in 2010. Good for evening and nighttime use.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Honey Tree Extracts by Bodhi High Logo
The Honey Tree Extracts line stems from the same quality and attention to detail with material sourcing and extraction process, as our premium Bodhi High Line. Honey Tree was developed as the answer to the public demand for premium product and experience, at an economy price.