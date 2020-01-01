 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Glazed Cherries Cartridge 1g

Glazed Cherries Cartridge 1g

by Honey Tree Extracts by Bodhi High

Write a review
Honey Tree Extracts by Bodhi High Concentrates Cartridges Glazed Cherries Cartridge 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Glazed Cherry cannabis strain is a 50/50 hybrid with a 21-23% average. It tastes like a sugary maraschino cherry soaked through with cream and vanilla, reminiscent of an ice cream sundae. The aroma is not nearly as sweet - instead, it’s harshly dank and pungent. Glazed cherry has tiny nugs that are coated with leaves and tiny trichomes with a forest green hue. It can treat nausea, depression, chronic anxiety or stress, and fatigue. This strain is recommended for evening usage.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Honey Tree Extracts by Bodhi High Logo
The Honey Tree Extracts line stems from the same quality and attention to detail with material sourcing and extraction process, as our premium Bodhi High Line. Honey Tree was developed as the answer to the public demand for premium product and experience, at an economy price.