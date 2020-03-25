 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Aloe Cucumber Body Lotion 180mg 2oz

by Honu Inc.

About this product

Enriched with sweet almond and jojoba oils, our luxurious moisturizing Body Lotion strengthens skin’s natural moisture barrier to restore its beauty and radiance. Rich, smooth, and creamy yet with a remarkable lightweight feel on the skin. Use on hands, feet, knees, or anywhere that needs a little TLC with THC. Treat yourself to healthy feeling skin with Honu Naturals Body Lotion formulated with cannabis and antioxidant-rich ingredients. Available in Aloe + Cucumber, Coconut, Sandalwood, Toasted Hippie, Vanilla Bean, and Unscented. Directions: Apply small amounts to arms, legs, hands, and feet and increase amount as needed. Discontinue use if irritation or discomfort is experienced.

About this brand

Honu is family owned and operated. Originally from the Spokane area, our operation facility is in southwest Washington, where we operate a tier 3 cannabis producer/processing facility. We offer a full line of award winning cannabis products! Vapes, concentrates, topicals, flower & prerolls, and of course our amazing edibles!