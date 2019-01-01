 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Chocolates
  5. Honu 10pk Turtles Indica 100mg

Honu 10pk Turtles Indica 100mg

by Honu Inc.

Write a review
Honu Inc. Edibles Chocolates Honu 10pk Turtles Indica 100mg

About this product

2019 Rooster Magazine Grand Champion! A milk chocolate dollop topped with a pretzel, delectable caramel, and a pecan. Perfect salty, sweet treat!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Honu Inc. Logo
Honu is family owned and operated. Originally from the Spokane area, our operation facility is in southwest Washington, where we operate a tier 3 cannabis producer/processing facility. We offer a full line of award winning cannabis products! Vapes, concentrates, topicals, flower & prerolls, and of course our amazing edibles!