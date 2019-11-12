Gelato RSO
by verano
Pickup 24.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Super Glu Sugar Wax 1g by Hood Oil
on November 12th, 2019
Personally this strain is wayyy to damn high for me. Doesn’t leave me with a relaxing feeling at all hell no. Only buy this strain if it’s a last resort and you’re short on cash. Not the strain for someone who can’t handle a strong percentage of THC. That’s my review
Bred by John Dieser of Verano brands, Super Glu is a backcrossing with Original Glue. The strain highlights the diesel aroma of its parent, but tastes more floral with added rich coffee notes. Buds are caked in trichomes.