About this product

HOOPLA™ Full Spectrum CBD Oil Hemp Extract tinctures are designed as a quick/on-the-go solution. Apply 1 dropper under the tongue to allow faster access to the benefits of hemp extract. This small, and attractive tincture form factor, is ideal for those last-minute need scenarios such as before meals, or when headed into stressful or anxious situations. Our tinctures can be found in strengths varying from 750 mg, 1500 mg & 3000mg, this one delivers 100mg of full-spectrum CBD Oil Hemp Extract per serving. HOOPLA™ Full Spectrum CBD Oil Hemp Extract contains a proprietary blend of high-quality omega-3 fatty acid oils, cold press citrus oil, Non-GMO Hemp Seed Oil, Organic Grape-seed oil, along with extracts from domestically grown, farm bill compliant, and laboratory tested hemp, to ensure the highest quality.