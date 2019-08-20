1:1 Cucumber Mint Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$50.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
HOOPLA™ Full Spectrum CBD Oil Hemp Extract tinctures are designed as a quick/on-the-go solution. Apply 1 dropper under the tongue to allow faster access to the benefits of hemp extract. This small, and attractive tincture form factor, is ideal for those last-minute need scenarios such as before meals, or when headed into stressful or anxious situations. Our tinctures can be found in strengths varying from 750 mg, 1500 mg & 3000mg, this one delivers 100mg of full-spectrum CBD Oil Hemp Extract per serving. HOOPLA™ Full Spectrum CBD Oil Hemp Extract contains a proprietary blend of high-quality omega-3 fatty acid oils, cold press citrus oil, Non-GMO Hemp Seed Oil, Organic Grape-seed oil, along with extracts from domestically grown, farm bill compliant, and laboratory tested hemp, to ensure the highest quality.
on August 20th, 2019
I have tried dozens of CBD products and nothing has worked better than Hoopla. After struggling with insomnia for years, this was the ONLY product that helped me get to sleep without feeling tired and groggy the next day. I now use this every morning as part of my overall wellness routine and again at bedtime. I feel great and can't recommend this enough!