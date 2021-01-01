 Loading…

Pink Moon

by Houseplant

Pink Moon

by Houseplant
About this product

At the end of a long day when we want to relax, we turn to indica. That’s why we’re so excited to introduce you to Pink Moon. It has a mild sedative effect that makes for relaxing conversation with friends and family and lets you shake off the day and glide into a pleasant night's sleep. It also smells like oranges, citrus, clove and lavender—all of which are excellent aromas when you're trying to wind down.

About this brand

Houseplant Logo
Houseplant is a lifestyle brand rooted in cannabis that creates and curates thoughtful, design-led original products. By unifying the worlds of “house” and “plant,” Houseplant has created an entirely new cannabis experience through curated, one-of-a-kind expert insights from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who believe cannabis should be treated with the reverence it deserves. Houseplant is committed to changing the unjust, racist cannabis laws that still exist today and creating a more diverse and equitable industry.

