Logo for the brand Houseplant

Houseplant

Pink Moon

About this product

At the end of a long day when we want to relax, we turn to indica. That’s why we’re so excited to introduce you to Pink Moon. It has a mild sedative effect that makes for relaxing conversation with friends and family and lets you shake off the day and glide into a pleasant night's sleep. It also smells like oranges, citrus, clove and lavender—all of which are excellent aromas when you're trying to wind down.
