Houseplant
Pink Moon
About this product
At the end of a long day when we want to relax, we turn to indica. That’s why we’re so excited to introduce you to Pink Moon. It has a mild sedative effect that makes for relaxing conversation with friends and family and lets you shake off the day and glide into a pleasant night's sleep. It also smells like oranges, citrus, clove and lavender—all of which are excellent aromas when you're trying to wind down.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!