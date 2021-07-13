 Loading…

  5. HU$HIE$ Black .75g Pre-roll

HU$HIE$ Black .75g Pre-roll

by HU$H Supply

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

BLACK LINE (fruit line) 8 Amazing flavors with a proprietary blend of-All natural NON-GMO fruit flavoring, 90+% THC distillate extracted in house, thoroughly blended with a smooth dose-age of Kief derived from premium strains! Available in both 1.5g and .75 (HU$HIE$) They come in boxes of (50) in 8 different flavors! Get all now while in stock!

Specializing in high volitile extracts- HU$H Supply stands above the Rest! Its formulated potency delivers an impactful high known to HU$H you up! HU$H Supply became popularly known for its amazing pre-rolls! Never before has a terp line and fruit flavor line of pre-rolls been available until now! H.U.$.H. Stands for #HelpUsSaveHumanity

