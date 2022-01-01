HU$H Supply
Specializing in high volitile extracts-
HU$H Supply stands above the Rest!
Its formulated potency delivers an impactful
high known to HU$H you up!
HU$H Supply became popularly known
for its amazing pre-rolls!
Never before has a terp line
and fruit flavor line of pre-rolls
been available until now!
H.U.$.H. Stands for #HelpUsSaveHumanity
