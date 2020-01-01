 Loading…
  5. Magic Melon Feminized Seeds 10-pack
Hybrid

Magic Melon Feminized Seeds 10-pack

by Humboldt Seed Company

About this product

About this strain

Magic Melon

Magic Melon

Crossing Mango Trees, Honeydew Melon, and Mango Sherbert, Magic Melon is a tropical fruity sativa from Humboldt Seed Company. Lime green buds have hints of purple, and cantaloupe and watermelon aromas finish with gassy notes when you open the bag.

About this brand

Humboldt Seed Company’s™ mission is to provide high quality medicinal Cannabis seeds to patients in California who wish to grow their own medicine. Humboldt Seed Company offers seeds for fair trade for services provided in accordance with state law. Humboldt Seed Company donates to various charities, including those that serve low income patients. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us at info@humboldtseedcompany.com