We tossed around naughty names for these gorgeous melons before settling on tame alliteration. It’s uncanny how the buds smell like a luscious honeydew or cantaloupe. Be ready to feel the magic when you take a Magic Melon toke, it hits hard and may bring out your inner philosopher. Large and productive plants with THC levels around 22% and 1-2% CBD. The entourage effect of the Cannabinoids may have great potential. Another variety to grab quickly as supplies are limited.
*Inquire for availability, may be retired.
EFFECT SATIVA (40% INDICA 60% SATIVA) | UNCANNY MELON FLAVORS | POTENT AND INTENSE | MAY BE SEDATING | Bx5
SWEET CANTALOUPE | WATERMELON | HONEYDEW
FLOWERING TIME 50 DAYS, SEPT. 20 – OCT. 5
Humboldt Seed Company
Humboldt Seed Company is a leader in specialized cannabis breeding and strain development. With decades of breeding experience, we've participated in huge pheno hunting projects in Humboldt County, CA that have produced notable strains like Vanilla Frosting, Magic Melon, and Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and some cult favorites such as Blueberry Muffin.
Our seeds are available in several states at select retailers. For more information please visit our website.
