  5. Nectar Collector HoneyBird Core Kit

Nectar Collector HoneyBird Core Kit

by Huni Badger

$50.00MSRP

The Nectar Collector Honeybird Core kit is the ideal water filtration solution for your Huni Badger electronic vertical vaporizer. Each Hunibird Core is crafted from durable borosilicate glass. Easy to use and easy to clean, the Honeybird Core is made to last. The included HBNC (Huni Badger to Nectar Collector) adapter screws directly into your Huni Badger’s threaded mouthpiece port, creating an airtight seal that maximizes draw performance. Plus, the HBNC adapter also makes your Huni Badger compatible with other threaded Nectar Collector bubblers and attachments. The Honeybird Core’s beautiful design and incredible water filtration ability make it the perfect companion for your Huni Badger. Make the Honeybird Core a part of your glass collection. Order your very own Honeybird Core Kit right now! DIRECTIONS: Fill 1/5 to 1/4 of your Honeybird Core with water With the threaded part facing down, inhale through the top to clear out any excess water in the chambers Turn the bubbler around to make sure water level is under top tube Wipe any water from the outside of your Honeybird Core Screw the HBNC mouthpiece adapter onto your Honeybird Core Attach your Honeybird Core to your Huni Badger by simply screwing the HNBC adapter into the mouthpiece port Confirm your Honeybird Core is securely attached to your Huni Badger Turn on the Huni Badger and enjoy!

About this brand

Founded in 2015, Huni Badger is based out of Las Vegas, Nevada. Here at Huni Badger, we are devoted to designing portable vaporizers that integrates superior functionality with the convenience of transportability, without the need for torches and power cords. The Huni Badger Vertical Vaporizer is a high output portable vaporizer that is powered by a single, easily removable 18650 Lithium-ion battery. You can carry as many of these powerful batteries as needed for instant exchanges, allowing you to take this fully functional vaporizer everywhere you go. The heating element of Huni Badger is an advanced ceramic barrel that, in mere seconds, warms up to the perfect temperature required to efficiently vaporize your favorite extracts. By manufacturing high quality, original products and providing caring customer service, combined with an installment of collaboration possibilities, the Huni Badger team will set a new standard for the culture.