About this product

The Nectar Collector Honeybird Core kit is the ideal water filtration solution for your Huni Badger electronic vertical vaporizer.



Each Hunibird Core is crafted from durable borosilicate glass. Easy to use and easy to clean, the Honeybird Core is made to last.



The included HBNC (Huni Badger to Nectar Collector) adapter screws directly into your Huni Badger’s threaded mouthpiece port, creating an airtight seal that maximizes draw performance.



Plus, the HBNC adapter also makes your Huni Badger compatible with other threaded Nectar Collector bubblers and attachments.



The Honeybird Core’s beautiful design and incredible water filtration ability make it the perfect companion for your Huni Badger.



Make the Honeybird Core a part of your glass collection.



Order your very own Honeybird Core Kit right now!



DIRECTIONS:



Fill 1/5 to 1/4 of your Honeybird Core with water

With the threaded part facing down, inhale through the top to clear out any excess water in the chambers

Turn the bubbler around to make sure water level is under top tube

Wipe any water from the outside of your Honeybird Core

Screw the HBNC mouthpiece adapter onto your Honeybird Core

Attach your Honeybird Core to your Huni Badger by simply screwing the HNBC adapter into the mouthpiece port

Confirm your Honeybird Core is securely attached to your Huni Badger

Turn on the Huni Badger and enjoy!