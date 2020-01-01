Huny-b is a family owned and operated company. We began our journey years ago. Before we started this company we were CBD users. We have Autistic family members that use the our CBD oils for mood and anxiety on a daily basis. We also have family members that are in chronic pain that use our oils and liniments daily. They enjoy life with less pain and less pain pills. Our line of products was developed after years of experimentation with Herbs and Essential Oils. Our goal was to produce something to assist those with nerve pain. Treating the skin, our body’s largest organ, seemed like the thing to do the more we found out about the powers of Essential Oils. Once legal CBD became available, adding it just made sense. They say necessity is the mother of invention and in our case that is absolutely true. What we know of our product comes from countless hours of use on ourselves and involves numerous testers. Our results with the liniments blew us away just in the sense of pain relief. Never mind the anti-fungal, antibiotic, and antimicrobial properties of the Essential Oils that we use! CBD just made a good thing better. We wanted to achieve an all natural product that actually gives relief and improves the health of your skin. We believe that is exactly what we have done. Our family and friends agree also. Check out the testimonial section of our website. We were floored by the positive responses. We are also on Facebook and look forward to seeing you there.