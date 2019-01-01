 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Josie's Mind

Josie's Mind

by Hush-Kush

$16.99MSRP

About this product

Made in Canada and inspired by passion & self-strength, the “Josie's Mind” pouch can contain up to 3.5g. of cannabis or several pre-rolled joints. Each carrying case of the Hush-Kush brand is strengthened using the Perma-B technology, consisting of coating the inner surface of each product with a compound of natural ingredients, developed by the company. This technology, unparalleled in the cannabis market, gives the product these durable qualities: Smell Proof Waterproof Washable & Reusable Discreet Malleable & Adjustable Biodegradable Comfortable Dimensions when opened: 6”x6” Dimensions when closed: 2” x 3.5” Product Care: Washable by hand, with cold water and alcool free soap. https://hush-kush.com/pages/hush-kush-101

About this brand

Focussed on creativity, versatility, discretion and environmental concerns, Hush-Kush integrates originality, aesthetics and authenticity to the cannabis industry by developing and promoting sophisticated accessories for cannabis lovers. A unique technology. An outstanding experience. Artistic and authentic essentials that embrace the user's routine.