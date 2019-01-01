About this product

Made in Canada and inspired by passion & self-strength, the “Josie's Mind” pouch can contain up to 3.5g. of cannabis or several pre-rolled joints. Each carrying case of the Hush-Kush brand is strengthened using the Perma-B technology, consisting of coating the inner surface of each product with a compound of natural ingredients, developed by the company. This technology, unparalleled in the cannabis market, gives the product these durable qualities: Smell Proof Waterproof Washable & Reusable Discreet Malleable & Adjustable Biodegradable Comfortable Dimensions when opened: 6”x6” Dimensions when closed: 2” x 3.5” Product Care: Washable by hand, with cold water and alcool free soap. https://hush-kush.com/pages/hush-kush-101