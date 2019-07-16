 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  RISE - Budlettes Eighth

RISE - Budlettes Eighth

by HUXTON

5.01
HUXTON Cannabis Flower RISE - Budlettes Eighth

$28.00MSRP

$28.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

A multi-strain profile of our favorite strains, best known for bringing a quick "cheer up" and focus. Current RISE strains: Maui Wowie, Durban Cookies, and Agent Orange. Restore your vitality with RISE, a sessionable blend, designed to keep you focused and productive. Pairs great with exercise, work and multi-hour conversations about changing the world.

1 customer review

5.01

5.01

Marchille

I am really bum. Our flower store stop carrying Huxton. Two weeks ago. I live in a small town. I don’t like to travel. It was the only brand that really really worked for me.

About this strain

Maui Wowie

Maui Wowie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Maui Wowie (not Maui Waui) is a classic sativa whose tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun. This tall, lanky strain is best suited for cultivation in warm, tropical climates that mirror its homeland, but a bright environment and nutrient-rich soil are typically adequate for indoor growing.  

About this brand

HUXTON Logo
We are good-time providers, dedicated to the craft of bringing happiness and enhanced experiences to everyone. Awarded Arizona's BEST CANNABIS FLOWER BRAND in 2018.