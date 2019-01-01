 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Vipova CBD Earl Grey Tea - MORE TEA, LOWER PRICE PER BAG!!!

by Hybrid Health

$14.99MSRP

Hybrid Health Exclusive Product 16 Bags at 10mg of CBD per bag. Orange bergamont flavored pekoe black tea, sunflower oil, non-fat dried milk and full spectrum hemp oil. Rich bergamot flavored broken orange pekoe and infused with full spectrum hemp oil. The distinctive citrus flavor comes from the oil extracted from the rind of the bergamont orange, a small citrus tree grown mostly in Italy.

Hybrid Health is a company that sells hemp cannabidiol (CBD). We also think of ourselves as a community for those open to, and seeking, wellness alternatives. The entire Hybrid Health team are customers ourselves, so as true believers in our CBD products, we’ll take the time to make sure your needs are met. It’s wonderful that hemp CBD is, or soon will be, part of your nutritional regimen. We always recommended consulting a healthcare provider before taking any supplement, and we hope our blog can be a helpful, central hub for information. If you have any questions about hemp cannabidiol (CBD), don’t hesitate to ask. We will always try to get back to you the same business day, or if after hours, the next business day. Why choose Hybrid Health for your hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products? • We are a true CBD superstore • Offering an array of organic CBD brands & products • All products have been 3rd party tested • Proudly serving the entire United States from North Carolina • Family owned & operated • Great products at great prices We greatly appreciate your interest in Hybrid Health and look forward to contributing to your well­being. If you are looking to buy CBD oil and hemp products online we invite you to take a tour through our website today.