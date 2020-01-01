About this product

House your entire garden and all of its components in an easy-to-assemble, highly reflective, multi-chamber grow tent. Control the mess and maintain a low profile without the need to build a grow room from scratch. This tent features two stations with three separate growing areas to manage plants in different stages of development while remaining compact for small spaces or areas with little height. With a removeable chamber divider , this tent can be used for whatever needs your garden requires. Keep the divider in for multiple chambers while perpetual harvest growing or remove the divider to have standard Covert Grow Tent at your disposal. Durable & Strong The solid metal frame has reinforced connections at the corners and will support well over 150 lbs. equipment like grow lights, carbon filters, fans and more! Sturdy 3/4"" poles are powder coated for added durability and are easy to assemble with ""bulletproof"" corner connectors. Thick 600D thread count density exterior is double stitched around all corners and zippers for added strength. Durable all metal zipper made for repetitive use with light proof backing means no light leaks. Diamond texture mylar interior increases reflective surface area and makes sure no precious light is wasted. Multiple Uses Not only are Covert Grow Tents an absolutely great value as a stand-alone grow tent, but they are also often used after harvesting your plants as an enclosed drying room. This allows you to manage your temperature and humidity levels better than in an open room and keeps your sticky plants free of any contaminants like pet hair, dust, and particles. If trimming your harvest when wet, consider hanging a drying rack from the ceiling of the tent for a more even drying process. Great Design From Top To Bottom The design of these grow tents was thought out carefully with the placement of the electrical cord ports as well as extra ducting ports for air-cooled reflectors and a ventilation system. The front door can be easily held back out of your way with the included door clip. The mesh micro pre-filter vents located on the back of the tent allow for maximum airflow without letting any foreign pests or particles into the environment. Large front access door makes checking on your plants a breeze. The spill-proof tray can be removed and cleaned after each run for a sterile growing environment. Lined with the same reflective mylar interior that bounces back any light to the bottom of the canopy. Includes a convenient tool pouch located inside the tent for storing your often used tools or nutrients. Easy To Assemble Covert Grow Tents are easily assembled with only one person, although a helping hand from a friend makes the job go quicker. The strong ""bulletproof"" corners connectors just slid and snap in place to create an extremely sturdy frame. Tent fabric simply slips over the frame and is easily zipped onto the frame for a snug fit. What is Perpetual Harvesting? The Perpetual Harvest is a technique in which growers utilize multiple grow tents/areas to ensure that there are always plants in both the flowering stage and in the vegetative stage. Perpetual harvesting can benefit both the homegrower and the commercial grower. It allows both the ability to look after and control their plants better through each phase of the growing process. Why Choose a Perpetual Harvest Tent? •Reduced Time Between Harvests - Growing in a perpetual harvest environment allows for faster harvest turnover. The multi-chamber tent separates the vegetative area from the flowering area, dividing the plant growth time nearly in half. Once the perpetual cycle is running, growers can see harvest times in as little as 8 weeks apart when growing in a single multi-chamber tent. •Disaster Recovery/Flexibility - Even the most experienced growers will have the occasional mishaps. With a perpetual harvest system, there is a continuous supply of plants in the vegetative state. Any mishaps in the flowering chamber can be quickly replaced with a new, freshly vegged plant. •Never Run Out of Product - Once the perpetual cycle is going, growers will be able to harvest in nearly half the time. Twice as many harvests has the potential to yield nearly twice as much product. •Reduce Workload - The workload is spread out more evenly over time. You wont have to hire a bunch of trimmers for the fall harvest when everyone else is looking for them. Multiple Chambers: •The included shelf in the smaller veg chamber allows you to have seedlings or clones as well as plants in early veg right above it maximizing space and efficiency. •Removable shelf is great for growers wanting to use the veg chamber to get their plants larger before moving into the flower chamber. •Interior chamber divider can be easily removed creating one large chamber if needed. multi-chamber Features: •Total Set-Up Dimensions (LxWxH) - 24" x 36" x 53" •Chamber 1 Specs (Flower Chamber) : 24" x 24" x 53" •Chamber 2 Specs (Vegetative Chamber) : 24" x 12" x 53" •Thick 600D Thread Count Density •95% Reflective Diamond Texture Mylar Inside •100% Light-Proof •Strong Easy Zip Zipper with Light-Proof Backing •Strong 3/4" Black Powder Coated Steel Poles •Heavy-Duty ""Bulletproof"" Plastic Reinforced Corner Connectors •Four 3" Electrical Cord Port •Three 7" Air Tight & Light Tight Dual Clinching Ducting Ports •Three Mesh Pre-Filter Vent •Two Side Access Doors •Removable Spill Tray •Heavy Duty Hanging Bars Hold Over 150 Lbs. of Equipment •Quick & Easy Assembly - No Tools Required •Includes Detailed Instructions