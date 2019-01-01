 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Clonex Mist

by Hydrodynamics International

Clonex Mist is formulated to help enhance the health and vigor of tender young plants while promoting robust root development and elongation of root hairs. Dr. Lynette Morgan of Suntec Laboratory in New Zealand performed several independent blind trials using Clonex Mist. In these trials Dr. Morgan showed that the program of using Clonex Mist, along with Clonex Rooting Gel, on Ficus and Dianthus cuttings, generated roots up to 10 days earlier, with the roots being 30% longer and 156% more numerous compared to using water alone to mist plant cuttings.

About this brand

Manufacturer of the Clonex and Root Riot propagation lines and other nutrients and supplements for the cannabis industry.