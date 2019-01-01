 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Nutrients
  5. Ionic For Soil

Ionic For Soil

by Hydrodynamics International

Write a review
Hydrodynamics International Growing Nutrients Ionic For Soil

Learn More

About this product

Ionic® Grow and Bloom for Soil formulas contains the highest quality minerals and is powerfully enriched with naturally occurring plant acids that increase overall nutrient uptake and enhance growth and yields of virtually every plant. Ionic® for Soil is ideal for all container grown plants.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Hydrodynamics International Logo
Manufacturer of the Clonex and Root Riot propagation lines and other nutrients and supplements for the cannabis industry.