About this product

The level of monitoring and transparency required for banking cannabis businesses exceeds what traditional banking systems were designed to do. Gaps between existing banking capabilities and the enhanced due diligence (EDD) demands of marijuana-related businesses (MRBs) can create risks for financial institutions. Hypur Comply can help to fill in those gaps, letting you bank MRBs responsibly and profitably. Built for bankers, by bankers, Hypur’s end-to-end compliance software offers superior document management. With fully customizable EDD questionnaires, request documents, automatically organize them in your custom folder structure, and stop worrying about upload file formats. Set recurring requests and reminders so that you can focus on serving clients instead of chasing forms or updating spreadsheets. With a commitment to transparency, Hypur features detailed transaction monitoring and chain of cash custody tracking. You’ll know that deposits were derived from permissible sales. Hypur provides invoice-level sales data so that you can compare deposited amounts with expected deposits, verifying the source of funds down to the transaction level. Beyond providing you with software, our support structure will be with you every step of the way. Hypur’s ranks are filled with banking executives and credentialed professionals. This includes a former BSA officer, Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS), Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE), and direct cannabis industry professionals such as the Chairman of the National Cannabis Industry Association’s Banking and Financial Services Committee. We are committed to helping your institution legitimize the cannabis industry through transparency and sustainable solutions. Start banking cannabis responsibly and profitably with Hypur Comply.