About this product

Hypur offers sustainable electronic payments for the cannabis industry, helping to eliminate large amounts of cash from communities. We believe that legitimate businesses deserve legitimate payments. Cash and sketchy payment schemes are hardly signs of legitimacy, nor are workarounds that reject transactions sporadically and put customer’s information at risk. Hypur is secure and reliable, with 99.9% uptime since 2014. To cut out any potential middlemen, Hypur facilitates direct account-to-account transfers. Our financial institution partners are all based in the US, and your money never becomes more well-traveled than you are. The consumer-facing payment solution makes it quick and easy for customers to purchase cannabis, whether at the dispensary, online, or delivery. Hypur is free for consumers to use, with an app that’s available to download from the App Store or Google Play. A modern and convenient payment method, Hypur lets you skip the ATM, and its fees. Secure and reliable, your personal information is protected when you pay with Hypur. Enjoy effortless cannabis shopping. Merchants can also benefit from Hypur’s payment solution. Whether you’re a cultivator or distributor, dispensary or delivery marketplace, Hypur offers streamlined B2B payments. The B2B cannabis payment platform is simplified and intuitive, making sending or requesting payments a breeze. Features like bulk uploading requests, one-click payment reminders or refunds, as well as tracking and reporting make B2B payments more convenient and reliable. You can even send or request payments from partners who aren’t using Hypur (yet). Delight your customers and partners with secure, sustainable, streamlined electronic payments using Hypur.