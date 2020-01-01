 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Auto 2.0 Mixpack

by I Love Growing Marijuana

I Love Growing Marijuana Cannabis Seeds Auto 2.0 Mixpack

$149.00MSRP

About this product

The Auto 2.0 Mixpack contains three power strains of marijuana that are enough to blow your socks off. In this pack, you’ll find Bubble Gum autoflower which is a 50/50 hybrid of Indica and Sativa. This strain is up to 17% THC and is great for reducing stress and providing a euphoric high. The second strain is Jack Herer, a 40% Indica / 60% Sativa hybrid that has around 20% THC content. Jack Herer is known for inducing creativity and reducing fatigue and stress. The third strain is OG Kush, an Indica dominant strain (75%) and has up to 19% THC. OG Kush provides a very happy high and helps to bust stress and relax the body and mind.

About this brand

After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.