About this product
The Auto 2.0 Mixpack contains three power strains of marijuana that are enough to blow your socks off. In this pack, you’ll find Bubble Gum autoflower which is a 50/50 hybrid of Indica and Sativa. This strain is up to 17% THC and is great for reducing stress and providing a euphoric high. The second strain is Jack Herer, a 40% Indica / 60% Sativa hybrid that has around 20% THC content. Jack Herer is known for inducing creativity and reducing fatigue and stress. The third strain is OG Kush, an Indica dominant strain (75%) and has up to 19% THC. OG Kush provides a very happy high and helps to bust stress and relax the body and mind.
About this strain
Celebrating one of the UK’s most famous strains, Bubba Cheese Auto crosses UK Cheese with Bubba Kush and a ruderalis, allowing growers to quickly produce a stinky autoflowering treat. The strain possesses a pungent aroma of ripe fruit and blue cheese that’s accompanied by a long-lasting high. With two famous strains in the mix, Bubba Cheese Auto is a great addition to autoflowering genetics.
Bubba Cheese Auto effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
100% of people report feeling giggly
Focused
100% of people report feeling focused
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
50% of people say it helps with fatigue
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
I Love Growing Marijuana
After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.