The Auto 2.0 Mixpack contains three power strains of marijuana that are enough to blow your socks off. In this pack, you’ll find Bubble Gum autoflower which is a 50/50 hybrid of Indica and Sativa. This strain is up to 17% THC and is great for reducing stress and providing a euphoric high. The second strain is Jack Herer, a 40% Indica / 60% Sativa hybrid that has around 20% THC content. Jack Herer is known for inducing creativity and reducing fatigue and stress. The third strain is OG Kush, an Indica dominant strain (75%) and has up to 19% THC. OG Kush provides a very happy high and helps to bust stress and relax the body and mind.