Hybrid

Original Glue

by i49 Genetics

i49 Genetics Cannabis Seeds Original Glue

$7.75MSRP

About this product

Don't miss out our best seller! This gorilla truly packs a punch. The 2014 winner for Best Hybrid at the Los Angeles Cannabis Cup as well as the High Times Medical Cannabis Cup in Michigan, Original Glue Fem is a balanced hybrid that is known for its astronomically high level of THC. Parented by Chem Sis, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel, Original Glue has a sweet berry scent that lingers after a whiff of a deep woody, pine fragrance. It is highly sought-after for its ability to soothe stress, relieve pain, and induce sleep. This strain will start you off on a cerebral high and then leave you so relaxed that you’ll be gorilla-glued to the couch.

About this brand

There’s no better time to embark on your next grow project and we’ll be here to guide you through every step of your journey. Welcome to i49 Genetics

About this strain

GG4

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

