Don't miss out our best seller! This gorilla truly packs a punch. The 2014 winner for Best Hybrid at the Los Angeles Cannabis Cup as well as the High Times Medical Cannabis Cup in Michigan, Original Glue Fem is a balanced hybrid that is known for its astronomically high level of THC. Parented by Chem Sis, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel, Original Glue has a sweet berry scent that lingers after a whiff of a deep woody, pine fragrance. It is highly sought-after for its ability to soothe stress, relieve pain, and induce sleep. This strain will start you off on a cerebral high and then leave you so relaxed that you’ll be gorilla-glued to the couch.