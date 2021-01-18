Original Glue
About this product
Don't miss out our best seller! This gorilla truly packs a punch. The 2014 winner for Best Hybrid at the Los Angeles Cannabis Cup as well as the High Times Medical Cannabis Cup in Michigan, Original Glue Fem is a balanced hybrid that is known for its astronomically high level of THC. Parented by Chem Sis, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel, Original Glue has a sweet berry scent that lingers after a whiff of a deep woody, pine fragrance. It is highly sought-after for its ability to soothe stress, relieve pain, and induce sleep. This strain will start you off on a cerebral high and then leave you so relaxed that you’ll be gorilla-glued to the couch.
About this brand
i49 Genetics
About this strain
GG4
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).
