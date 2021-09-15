Don't miss out our best seller! This gorilla truly packs a punch. The 2014 winner for Best Hybrid at the Los Angeles Cannabis Cup as well as the High Times Medical Cannabis Cup in Michigan, Original Glue Fem is a balanced hybrid that is known for its astronomically high level of THC. Parented by Chem Sis, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel, Original Glue has a sweet berry scent that lingers after a whiff of a deep woody, pine fragrance. It is highly sought-after for its ability to soothe stress, relieve pain, and induce sleep. This strain will start you off on a cerebral high and then leave you so relaxed that you’ll be gorilla-glued to the couch.



Dominant Origins & Notables



This gorilla truly packs a punch. The 2014 winner for Best Hybrid at the Los Angeles Cannabis Cup as well as the High Times Medical Cannabis Cup in Michigan, Gorilla Glue #4 Fem is a balanced hybrid that is known for its astronomically high level of THC. Parented by Chem Sis, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel, GG4 has a sweet berry scent that lingers after a whiff of a deep woody, pine fragrance. It is highly sought-after for its ability to soothe stress, relieve pain, and induce sleep. This strain will start you off on a cerebral high and then leave you so relaxed that you’ll be gorilla-glued to the couch.



Growing



Gorilla Glue #4 is most suitable for intermediate growers due to the need for some training techniques to maximize its yield. However, some of these methods are easy to learn and can be practiced by beginners who are willing to put in the time. Harvesting is also a bit tricky because the buds are exceptionally sticky. These buds have a silvery grey appearance and are dripping with resinous trichomes that will glue your fingers and cutting tools together – a sure sign of GG4’s potency.



Indoors, it is highly recommended to use the Screen of Green (SCROG) technique during the plant’s vegetative stage. Install a screen or net about 20 cm (8 inches) above the growing medium, either soil or hydroponics. Weave the young stems through the net for a more horizontal direction of growth instead of vertical. This allows an even distribution of light to all the bud sites. The buds will be denser, and the colas will become heavier with resin. Furthermore, the screen provides adequate support that keeps the plant from drooping.



The ideal temperature range for GG4 is between 20 to 30 degrees Celsius (68 to 85 degrees Fahrenheit). Drop the relative humidity (RH) levels as the plant grows, from 60% at the seedling stage to about 40% when it is flowering.



Flowering Time



The flowering time of this strain is a relatively short 8 to 9 weeks. When planting outside, harvesting can begin in October. Giving the buds a little more time under the sun will enhance their potency even more.



Flavors



From one of its parents, Chocolate Diesel, comes Gorilla Glue #4’s most dominant flavors. There is a strong introductory kick of kerosene that lingers on the taste buds and gives your senses a sharp pick-me-up. It is then followed by a sweet chocolate-y flavor that settles in the back of your mind, reminding you of that chocolate cake mom baked for your seventh birthday.