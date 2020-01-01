 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Calm- 150mg Broad Spectrum Vape Pen

by IGNITE

$30.00MSRP

IGNITE has created the first ever CBD vape that doesn’t use fillers or cutting agents. Our latest disposable vape pen features brand new hardware and a unique vape formula with only two ingredients: CBD distillate and terpenes. Along with CBD, this vape contains a broad spectrum of other cannabinoids. The combination of these plant compounds magnifies the cannabinoids through an entourage effect. This pen contains 150mg of CBD and features an auto-draw technology that delivers a smooth vape experience. A single 3-second puff delivers approximately 1mg of cannabinoids with a mix of natural flavors. Available in: Recharge: Our proprietary energy terpene blend contains hints of sweet and creamy citrus rounded out with a mint finish Focus: Our proprietary focus terpene blend contains hints of sweet and creamy citrus Calm: Our proprietary calm terpene blend contains hints of lavender, tart fruit, and hops

A global lifestyle brand unlike any other, IGNITE combines premium quality ingredients with an unprecedented level of ambition, innovation and an uncompromised standard of excellence. Inspired by its CEO and founder, Dan Bilzerian, IGNITE has positioned itself as the gold standard and industry expert in cannabis and CBD.