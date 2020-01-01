About this product

IGNITE has created the first ever CBD vape that doesn’t use fillers or cutting agents. Our latest disposable vape pen features brand new hardware and a unique vape formula with only two ingredients: CBD distillate and terpenes. Along with CBD, this vape contains a broad spectrum of other cannabinoids. The combination of these plant compounds magnifies the cannabinoids through an entourage effect. This pen contains 150mg of CBD and features an auto-draw technology that delivers a smooth vape experience. A single 3-second puff delivers approximately 1mg of cannabinoids with a mix of natural flavors. Available in: Recharge: Our proprietary energy terpene blend contains hints of sweet and creamy citrus rounded out with a mint finish Focus: Our proprietary focus terpene blend contains hints of sweet and creamy citrus Calm: Our proprietary calm terpene blend contains hints of lavender, tart fruit, and hops