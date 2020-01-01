 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  Cool Menthol- 150 mg CBD Pod

Cool Menthol- 150 mg CBD Pod

IGNITE

Cool Menthol- 150 mg CBD Pod

About this product

The IGNITE ONE disposable pod contains 150MG of CBD. A single 3-second puff delivers approximately 2MG of CBD with delicious natural flavors and a proprietary terpene blend. Available in: Cool Menthol Pink Chill Blood Orange Tropical Fruit Mango Menthol Light Virginia Blend Original Unflavored

About this brand

A global lifestyle brand unlike any other, IGNITE combines premium quality ingredients with an unprecedented level of ambition, innovation and an uncompromised standard of excellence. Inspired by its CEO and founder, Dan Bilzerian, IGNITE has positioned itself as the gold standard and industry expert in cannabis and CBD.