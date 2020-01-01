 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. IGNITE ONE Vape Device

IGNITE ONE Vape Device

by IGNITE

Write a review
IGNITE Vaping Portable Vaporizers IGNITE ONE Vape Device

$15.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Described by many as the next generation of vape design, the IGNITE ONE Rechargeable Vape Device with disposable liquid CBD pods* delivers a premium and enjoyable vaping experience. Lightweight and ergonomic, the device features a soft-touch, matte black finish. With its luxurious and discreet aesthetic, the ONE device is the perfect choice for newcomers as well as veteran vapers. -Includes Dock USB charger (CBD Pods sold separately) -Lightweight and ergonomically designed -Soft-touch, matte coating -Unique disposable liquid pod mod system -1mL pod capacity -Anti-dry Hit System -Auto-draw technology

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

IGNITE Logo
A global lifestyle brand unlike any other, IGNITE combines premium quality ingredients with an unprecedented level of ambition, innovation and an uncompromised standard of excellence. Inspired by its CEO and founder, Dan Bilzerian, IGNITE has positioned itself as the gold standard and industry expert in cannabis and CBD.