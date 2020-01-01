About this product

It’s water soluble CBD base has an enhanced adsorption rate (up to 4x vs. traditional CBD oil) and it’s loaded with B & C vitamins and magnesium to help support efficient energy metabolism. Our energy shot is also packed with taurine and caffeine (equal to about 2 cups of coffee) to promote alertness and to energize your body and mind. The addition of L-theanine helps offset the side effects of caffeine to keep you going for hours.