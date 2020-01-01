 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Orange Mango- 15mg CBD Energy Shot

Orange Mango- 15mg CBD Energy Shot

by IGNITE

IGNITE Edibles Beverages Orange Mango- 15mg CBD Energy Shot

About this product

It’s water soluble CBD base has an enhanced adsorption rate (up to 4x vs. traditional CBD oil) and it’s loaded with B & C vitamins and magnesium to help support efficient energy metabolism. Our energy shot is also packed with taurine and caffeine (equal to about 2 cups of coffee) to promote alertness and to energize your body and mind. The addition of L-theanine helps offset the side effects of caffeine to keep you going for hours.

About this brand

A global lifestyle brand unlike any other, IGNITE combines premium quality ingredients with an unprecedented level of ambition, innovation and an uncompromised standard of excellence. Inspired by its CEO and founder, Dan Bilzerian, IGNITE has positioned itself as the gold standard and industry expert in cannabis and CBD.