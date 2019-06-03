 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Abacus Hemp Flower

by Industrial Hemp Farms - IHF LLC

Floral dark green nugs that scream sexy, the Abacus CBD hemp flower announces itself at once with its perfume-like aroma and leaves a lasting impression with its pungent gasoline-like finish. A terpene-rich high CBD hemp strain with gleaming purple-tinged buds, Abacus is a real firecracker. The Abacus cultivar is an OG and Purple Urkel hybrid that was bred over an extended growth period using next generation engineering in our cutting edge facility. With 99% germination, it contains high levels of CBD resin that make it perfect for extraction. First harvested in 2017, Abacus has been lab tested for purity and certified to have 0.3% THC. Ideal for a row crop of 5’x5′ spacing, the Abacus CBD hemp cultivar results in bold, standout CBD hemp buds that are both dense and crawling with crystallization. Brokers of hemp have tried and failed to find better buds than Abacus and come up wanting. That’s because of its one-of-a-kind genetics, high yield and maximum potency. Abacus is engineered for the discerning smoker who wants to put a smile on their face and a spring in their step. Those who have smoked our superior nugs have noted Abacus’ capacity for improving endurance activities as well as its value as a relaxing strain. Tolerant of both heat and cold, the Abacus cultivar produces mold and mildew resistant nugs, each of which will clear your head and carry you through a rough work day. All chemicals are properly analyzed and approved prior to distribution. Our CBD hemp flowers have been found to be below 0.3% THC before harvest. Precise concentrations may vary from strain to strain. This product is Farm Bill compliant and comes with proper legal certification..

IHF LLC, industrialhempfarms.com, is a CBD and hemp wholesale business-to-business company. We are vertically integrated from seed to sale and involved in every aspect of the hemp farming and CBD industries. IHF LLC has built a network of farms and hemp farming partnerships. We boast several Colorado-based hemp farming joint-ventures and a 1500 farm co-op in Columbia. CBD Hemp Flower: IHF sells retail and wholesale bulk CBD hemp flower online and offline. Our premium CBD hemp flower is indoor grown with visible crystals and no seeds - Exactly what every customer wants to see. Our company is also registered with USPS and UPS and the Colorado Dept. of Agriculture to legally ship CBD hemp flower to all 50 states. This is why hundreds of wholesale customers have choose to deal with us for their CBD hemp flower supply. https://industrialhempfarms.com/wholesale-cbd-hemp-flower/ CBD Distillate, T-Free Distillate, Isolate & Decarboxylated CBD Crude Oil: IHF wholesale and retails CBD kilograms. We own our own extraction lab in Denver, CO from where we use our own or purchased 12-14% hemp biomass to extract various CBD products. In 2019, THC-free distillate has been our hottest seller due to our competitive price and market demand. Our Decarboxylated CBD Crude and isolate have also been hot sellers in the hemp wholesale market. https://industrialhempfarms.com/wholesale-cbd-kgs/. Wholesale Hand-Shucked CBD Hemp Biomass: Our company wholesales pounds of 12-14% hand-shucked CBD hemp biomass. We also offer extraction services at a tolling rate depending on the finished product. https://industrialhempfarms.com/wholesale-hemp-biomass/ ; https://industrialhempfarms.com/cbd-extraction/ Feminized CBD Hemp Seeds for Sale: IHF LLC wholesales various strains of feminized hemp seeds. We have an overstock of Cherry Wine CBD hemp feminized seeds in Colorado. Industrial Hemp Farms is one of the top sellers of feminized CBD hemp seeds with quality genetics in the Colorado area. https://industrialhempfarms.com/cbd-extraction/ CBD Hemp Clones for Sale in Colorado: IHF LLC offers CBD hemp clones for sale in Colorado. We have a selection of clones, mini-mothers, mothers and giant mothers in multiple strains. If your CBD farming company is looking for quality hemp clones, you can reach out to our sales team. We include a specialty hemp transport company with all our hemp farming wholesale products and clones for sale. https://industrialhempfarms.com/cbd-extraction/ ; https://industrialhempfarms.com/industrial-hemp-transport/ Hemp Farming Futures Contracts & Joint-Venture Partnerships: IHF LLC believes in vertical integration and successful partnerships within the hemp farming and CBD industry. One such service we offer is hemp farming future contracts, which have become a popular opportunity to secure a win-win deal on both sides of the equation. https://industrialhempfarms.com/hemp-futures/ CBD Extraction Services in Denver, Colorado: As stated, we also have an in-house CBD extraction lab. We offer this as a service where we can offering tolling at reasonable rates for various CBD finished products. https://industrialhempfarms.com/cbd-extraction/ Want to learn more about IHF LLC? Give us a call @ 855-806-4367