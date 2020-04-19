Floral dark green nugs that scream sexy, the Abacus CBD hemp flower announces itself at once with its perfume-like aroma and leaves a lasting impression with its pungent gasoline-like finish. A terpene-rich high CBD hemp strain with gleaming purple-tinged buds, Abacus is a real firecracker.



The Abacus cultivar is an OG and Purple Urkel hybrid that was bred over an extended growth period using next generation engineering in our cutting edge facility. With 99% germination, it contains high levels of CBD resin that make it perfect for extraction.



First harvested in 2017, Abacus has been lab tested for purity and certified to have 0.3% THC. Ideal for a row crop of 5’x5′ spacing, the Abacus CBD hemp cultivar results in bold, standout CBD hemp buds that are both dense and crawling with crystallization.



Brokers of hemp have tried and failed to find better buds than Abacus and come up wanting. That’s because of its one-of-a-kind genetics, high yield and maximum potency.



Abacus is engineered for the discerning smoker who wants to put a smile on their face and a spring in their step. Those who have smoked our superior nugs have noted Abacus’ capacity for improving endurance activities as well as its value as a relaxing strain.



Tolerant of both heat and cold, the Abacus cultivar produces mold and mildew resistant nugs, each of which will clear your head and carry you through a rough work day.



All chemicals are properly analyzed and approved prior to distribution. Our CBD hemp flowers have been found to be below 0.3% THC before harvest. Precise concentrations may vary from strain to strain. This product is Farm Bill compliant and comes with proper legal certification..