S.Raven71
on February 6th, 2020
I was hoping this would be a good one for night, but for me at least this one is a big lift! This did not affect me like I would expect an Indica to. I find it to be very lifting/relieving of mood, pain and anxiety. I think Berry Motivating would be a better name, its a get stuff done one. Smoked nice and smooth, flavor was great too. I would get this again! Still looking for a strain I like for night but this one is like that burst of energy you get on that first nice spring day, to me anyway.