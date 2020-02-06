 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Berry Exotic Hemp Flower

Berry Exotic Hemp Flower

by Industrial Hemp Farms - IHF LLC

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Industrial Hemp Farms - IHF LLC Cannabis Flower Berry Exotic Hemp Flower
Industrial Hemp Farms - IHF LLC Cannabis Flower Berry Exotic Hemp Flower

Buy Here

About this product

Dank, earthy and calming, our Berry Exotic Premium has all of the awesome qualities of an indica strain without the freakout or couch lock effect. Bursting with berry flavor and a perfectly balanced terpene profile, Berry Exotic CBD hemp flower will usher you into the chill zone and rouse you with its rejuvenescence. Thick orange red hairs give way to gorgeous nugs with a blue and purple tint. Each CBD hemp bud flower is nappy and dense, alive with the alluring aroma schwagg and a blueberry diesel flavor. This bud brings the entourage big time and won’t let you down with its phenomenal levels of Caryophyllene, Humulene, Limonene, Myrcene and Pinene. Each batch also contains Guiaol and Bisabol for synergy with its high CBD content. Our buds are hermetically sealed and stored in optimal repositories for freshness and integrity. 17.66% CBDA Undetectable percentage of delta-9 THC Highest caryophyllene percentage on the market Fresh 100% organic Untrimmed Superior genetics All chemicals are appropriately analyzed and approved prior to distribution. Industrial Hemp Farms‘ CBD hemp flowers have been found to be below 0.3% THC before harvest. Precise concentrations may vary from strain to strain. This product is Farm Bill compliant and comes with proper legal certification.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

S.Raven71

I was hoping this would be a good one for night, but for me at least this one is a big lift! This did not affect me like I would expect an Indica to. I find it to be very lifting/relieving of mood, pain and anxiety. I think Berry Motivating would be a better name, its a get stuff done one. Smoked nice and smooth, flavor was great too. I would get this again! Still looking for a strain I like for night but this one is like that burst of energy you get on that first nice spring day, to me anyway.

About this brand

Industrial Hemp Farms - IHF LLC Logo
IHF LLC, industrialhempfarms.com, is a CBD and hemp wholesale business-to-business company. We are vertically integrated from seed to sale and involved in every aspect of the hemp farming and CBD industries. IHF LLC has built a network of farms and hemp farming partnerships. We boast several Colorado-based hemp farming joint-ventures and a 1500 farm co-op in Columbia. CBD Hemp Flower: IHF sells retail and wholesale bulk CBD hemp flower online and offline. Our premium CBD hemp flower is indoor grown with visible crystals and no seeds - Exactly what every customer wants to see. Our company is also registered with USPS and UPS and the Colorado Dept. of Agriculture to legally ship CBD hemp flower to all 50 states. This is why hundreds of wholesale customers have choose to deal with us for their CBD hemp flower supply. https://industrialhempfarms.com/wholesale-cbd-hemp-flower/ CBD Distillate, T-Free Distillate, Isolate & Decarboxylated CBD Crude Oil: IHF wholesale and retails CBD kilograms. We own our own extraction lab in Denver, CO from where we use our own or purchased 12-14% hemp biomass to extract various CBD products. In 2019, THC-free distillate has been our hottest seller due to our competitive price and market demand. Our Decarboxylated CBD Crude and isolate have also been hot sellers in the hemp wholesale market. https://industrialhempfarms.com/wholesale-cbd-kgs/. Wholesale Hand-Shucked CBD Hemp Biomass: Our company wholesales pounds of 12-14% hand-shucked CBD hemp biomass. We also offer extraction services at a tolling rate depending on the finished product. https://industrialhempfarms.com/wholesale-hemp-biomass/ ; https://industrialhempfarms.com/cbd-extraction/ Feminized CBD Hemp Seeds for Sale: IHF LLC wholesales various strains of feminized hemp seeds. We have an overstock of Cherry Wine CBD hemp feminized seeds in Colorado. Industrial Hemp Farms is one of the top sellers of feminized CBD hemp seeds with quality genetics in the Colorado area. https://industrialhempfarms.com/cbd-extraction/ CBD Hemp Clones for Sale in Colorado: IHF LLC offers CBD hemp clones for sale in Colorado. We have a selection of clones, mini-mothers, mothers and giant mothers in multiple strains. If your CBD farming company is looking for quality hemp clones, you can reach out to our sales team. We include a specialty hemp transport company with all our hemp farming wholesale products and clones for sale. https://industrialhempfarms.com/cbd-extraction/ ; https://industrialhempfarms.com/industrial-hemp-transport/ Hemp Farming Futures Contracts & Joint-Venture Partnerships: IHF LLC believes in vertical integration and successful partnerships within the hemp farming and CBD industry. One such service we offer is hemp farming future contracts, which have become a popular opportunity to secure a win-win deal on both sides of the equation. https://industrialhempfarms.com/hemp-futures/ CBD Extraction Services in Denver, Colorado: As stated, we also have an in-house CBD extraction lab. We offer this as a service where we can offering tolling at reasonable rates for various CBD finished products. https://industrialhempfarms.com/cbd-extraction/ Want to learn more about IHF LLC? Give us a call @ 855-806-4367