Refined Hemp Elixir

by IHP Refinery

Enjoy delicious & top-quality CBD products with IHP Refinery! Our Meyer-Lemon Refined Hemp Tincture combines 1000mg of 99%+ hemp-derived CBD isolate with Grapeseed Oil, MCT and light Meyer-Lemon flavor that you're sure to love.

HB25

It's hard to figure out what's good/bad when it comes to CBD products, but IHP always delivers. This tincture really works for me and I love the taste.

At IHP Refinery, it's our mission to bring you world-class CBD products for a noticeable boost in your everyday life. Our line of CBD refinements are infused with 99%+ isolate derived from premium Colorado grown hemp, each carefully formulated to deliver potent relief without any intoxicating side effects. Our refinements are always third party batch tested to ensure a pure and honest product, free of THC or any other unwanted by-products.