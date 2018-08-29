HB25
on August 29th, 2018
It's hard to figure out what's good/bad when it comes to CBD products, but IHP always delivers. This tincture really works for me and I love the taste.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Enjoy delicious & top-quality CBD products with IHP Refinery! Our Meyer-Lemon Refined Hemp Tincture combines 1000mg of 99%+ hemp-derived CBD isolate with Grapeseed Oil, MCT and light Meyer-Lemon flavor that you're sure to love.
on August 29th, 2018
It's hard to figure out what's good/bad when it comes to CBD products, but IHP always delivers. This tincture really works for me and I love the taste.