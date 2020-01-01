 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. IHP Refinery
IHP Refinery Cover Photo

IHP Refinery

Refined Hemp CBD Products

Refined Hemp Elixir
Refined Hemp Elixir

About IHP Refinery

At IHP Refinery, it's our mission to bring you world-class CBD products for a noticeable boost in your everyday life. Our line of CBD refinements are infused with 99%+ isolate derived from premium Colorado grown hemp, each carefully formulated to deliver potent relief without any intoxicating side effects. Our refinements are always third party batch tested to ensure a pure and honest product, free of THC or any other unwanted by-products.

Hemp CBD edibles

more products

Hemp CBD tinctures

more products

Hemp CBD topicals

more products

Available in

United States