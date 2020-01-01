At IHP Refinery, it's our mission to bring you world-class CBD products for a noticeable boost in your everyday life. Our line of CBD refinements are infused with 99%+ isolate derived from premium Colorado grown hemp, each carefully formulated to deliver potent relief without any intoxicating side effects. Our refinements are always third party batch tested to ensure a pure and honest product, free of THC or any other unwanted by-products.