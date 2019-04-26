 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CANNABOOST™ Infused With: Jack Herrer

by IIW Entourage Delivery Systems

CANNABOOST™ terpenes infused rolling papers are single wrapped & infused with stabilized terpene profile to ensure effect and potency. 6 X CANNABOOST™ Infused with Jack Herrer Rolling Paper + Tip

CannbisLover

The website does not specify where the papers are available for direct purchase. Bad client service.

Our goal is to make cannabis experience more accurate, controlled and enjoyable, using terpenes based technology. We developed the first ever terpenes infused rolling paper - CANNABOOST™