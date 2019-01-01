About this product

With our proprietary blend, we have used only the highest grade industrial hemp derived whole plant CBD oil with our Kosher, USP Certified, Vegetable Glycerin. To enhance this product, we have infused our vape oils with strain-specific cannabis-derived terpenes to create a synergistic effect providing maximum benefit and a unique customer experience which each blend! Product Facts Product Strain: Zkittles Strain Information: Zkittles is an indica-dominant strain known for promoting relaxation while leaving consumers feeling uplifted, focused and happy. Bottle Strength: 1000 milligram (MG) Bottle Size: 30 milliliter (mL) Suggested Serving Size: Inhale approximately 3-5 times Concentration: 33.33 milligrams (MG) per milliliter (mL) Extraction Method: CO2 Product Ingredients: USA grown, high potency, industrial hemp derived Full Spectrum CBD oil. USP certified, kosher vegetable glycerin. Cannabis Derived Strain specific terpenes. Storage: In order to preserve Illuminent’s Full Spectrum Vape Oil, please keep out of excessive heat and light. Suggested Use Place desired serving size into your cartridge or atomizer. We have found best results at approximately 40 watts (W).