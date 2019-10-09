 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. BIO SOOTHE -CBD SALVE .75 OZ 100 MG FOR JOINT, BONE & MUSCLE

BIO SOOTHE -CBD SALVE .75 OZ 100 MG FOR JOINT, BONE & MUSCLE

by incann™

Skip to Reviews
5.016
incann™ Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals BIO SOOTHE -CBD SALVE .75 OZ 100 MG FOR JOINT, BONE & MUSCLE
incann™ Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals BIO SOOTHE -CBD SALVE .75 OZ 100 MG FOR JOINT, BONE & MUSCLE
incann™ Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals BIO SOOTHE -CBD SALVE .75 OZ 100 MG FOR JOINT, BONE & MUSCLE

$49.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

JOINT, BONE, MUSCLE SALVE The stick that goes wherever you go, our bio-soothe twist up salve is packed with natural botanicals and essential oils that feel soothing on the body. Choose from our two sizes. .75 oz Travel Size : 100 mg 2 oz Stick: 250 mg The salve is 100% natural and texture can change in heat. Please store at room temperature. 2 oz. Full spectrum hemp extract includes approx 250 mg CBD .75 oz -Full spectrum hemp extract includes approx 100 mg CBD Full-spectrum of cannabinoids and naturally occurring terpenes. Rolls on smooth and soft. Great to be used after a workout Can be used on bruises. moisturized, hydrates, and replenishes dry skin. Protects against harsh weather conditions Can be used on the face and body Organically grown hemp, Made in the USA. Massage into skin. Store at room temperature. For external use only. *Grapeseed Oil, Beeswax, *Lavender Flowers, *California Poppy, *Neem Leaf, *Damiana Leaf, Arnica Mexica, *Cranberry Powder, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, *Clove Oil. *certified organic ingredients

16 customer reviews

Show all
5.016

write a review

scorpio2019

I really love this brand, but this has to be my favorite product! You truly get a feeling of relief. I use it on my rotator cuff and knees, it is truly a great product! Try the .75 oz and you'll be back for the 2 oz, guaranteed!!!

About this brand

incann™ Logo
Derived from the phrase, “In Cannabis”, Incann™ rediscovers cannabinoids, with its sacred remedial compounds extracted from the hemp variety, found within the cannabis plant. Currently focusing on CBD products that provide maximum bioavailability. Our Tinctures, Capsules, Salves, and Lotions are formulated with natural and organic ingredients of the highest quality. Incann™ is a brand driven by quality, potency, and consistency. OUR PRODUCTS ARE Natural Vegan Gluten Free GMO-Free Cruelty-Free 3rd Party Lab Tested ALL OF OUR PRODUCTS ARE Derived from industrial hemp Farmed organically Manufactured in Colorado, USA GMP Compliant OUR VALUES ARE: QUALITY INNOVATION COMMITMENT HEALTHY LIFESTYLE