About this product
JOINT, BONE, MUSCLE SALVE
The stick that goes wherever you go, our nourishing twist up salve is specially formulated with full spectrum hemp extract and packed with a range of natural botanicals and essential oils.
Choose from our two sizes.
2 oz. Full spectrum hemp extract includes approx 250 mg CBD
.75 oz -Full spectrum hemp extract includes approx 100 mg CBD
Full-spectrum of cannabinoids and naturally occurring terpenes.
Rolls on smooth and soft.
Great to be used before or after a workout
moisturized, hydrates, and replenishes dry skin.
Protects against harsh weather conditions
Can be used on the face and body
Organically grown hemp, Made in the USA.
Grapeseed Oil, Beeswax, Lavender Flowers, California Poppy*, Neem Leaf*, Damiana Leaf, Arnica Mexica, Cranberry Powder*, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Clove Oil.
*certified organic ingredients
About this brand
incann®
Incann® curated a line of CBD essentials that is derived from hemp grown organically in the USA by dedicated farmers who uphold the highest standards in the cultivation process.
Made with integrity from the nature that sustains us, Incann® is on a mission to produce high-quality cannabinoid essentials that are safe to consume and easy to use. Sourcing natural and ethical ingredients are at the core of everything we create. Each batch is third-party lab-tested to ensure quality, consistency, potency, and purity.
Incann® is changing the way people consider cannabis and the future of wellness. By exploring one of the world's most ancient plants and encouraging others to live more mindfully.
OUR PRODUCTS ARE
Natural
Vegan
Gluten-Free
GMO-Free
Cruelty-Free
3rd Party Lab Tested
ALL OF OUR PRODUCTS ARE
Derived from hemp
Farmed organically
Manufactured in Colorado, USA
OUR VALUES ARE:
QUALITY
INNOVATION
COMMITMENT
HEALTHY LIFESTYLE
