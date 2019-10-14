jasmine0120
on October 14th, 2019
easy to use, clean, trusted product. I really like incann!
$89.99MSRP
30 capsules per bottle. 25 mg of full spectrum CBD per capsule. Full-spectrum of cannabinoids and naturally occurring terpenes. Non-psychoactive. <0.3% THC Organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, pesticide-free. No prescription required. Organically grown hemp, Made in the USA. A convenient way to get your daily dose of CBD, our capsules are easy to take on the go. Organically grown and carefully extracted to retain their full-spectrum of cannabinoids and natural occurring terpenes. We suggest starting off with one capsule, especially if there’s no previous experience with cannabinoids and to increase as needed to reach the desired effect. Ingredients: Raw, Unrefined Hemp Seed Oil, Full Spectrum CBD Oil derived from Colorado Grown Industrial Hemp. <0.3% THC
on October 9th, 2019
this brand is local to me, I am excited to try.
on October 9th, 2019
This brand is so aesthetically pleasing!