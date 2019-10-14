 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Full Spectrum, VEGAN, Hemp CBD Capsules 50MG per capsule (30 ct)

Full Spectrum, VEGAN, Hemp CBD Capsules 50MG per capsule (30 ct)

by incann™

Skip to Reviews
5.020
incann™ Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Full Spectrum, VEGAN, Hemp CBD Capsules 50MG per capsule (30 ct)
incann™ Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Full Spectrum, VEGAN, Hemp CBD Capsules 50MG per capsule (30 ct)

Buy Here

About this product

30 capsules per bottle. 50 mg of full spectrum CBD per capsule. Full-spectrum of cannabinoids and naturally occurring terpenes. Non-psychoactive. <0.3% THC Organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, pesticide-free. No prescription required. Organically grown hemp, Made in the USA. A convenient way to get your daily dose of CBD, our capsules are easy to take on the go. Organically grown and carefully extracted to retain their full-spectrum of cannabinoids and natural occurring terpenes. We suggest starting off with one capsule, especially if there’s no previous experience with cannabinoids and to increase as needed to reach the desired effect. Ingredients: Raw, Unrefined Hemp Seed Oil, Full Spectrum CBD Oil derived from Colorado Grown Industrial Hemp. <0.3% THC

20 customer reviews

Show all
5.020

write a review

jasmine0120

easy to use, clean, trusted product. I really like incann!

smithkelly1

I cant wait to try this brand! CT yayyyy!!!

editorkate12q

This brand is so aesthetically pleasing!

About this brand

incann™ Logo
Derived from the phrase, “In Cannabis”, Incann™ rediscovers cannabinoids, with its sacred remedial compounds extracted from the hemp variety, found within the cannabis plant. Currently focusing on CBD products that provide maximum bioavailability. Our Tinctures, Capsules, Salves, and Lotions are formulated with natural and organic ingredients of the highest quality. Incann™ is a brand driven by quality, potency, and consistency. OUR PRODUCTS ARE Natural Vegan Gluten Free GMO-Free Cruelty-Free 3rd Party Lab Tested ALL OF OUR PRODUCTS ARE Derived from industrial hemp Farmed organically Manufactured in Colorado, USA GMP Compliant OUR VALUES ARE: QUALITY INNOVATION COMMITMENT HEALTHY LIFESTYLE