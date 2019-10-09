scorpio2019
on October 9th, 2019
daily essential, I love the 1000 MG!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
FREE SHIPPING IN THE USA! 2000mg CBD has 66.66mg Full Spectrum CBD per 1ML dropper. Natural and vanilla flavors available. Full-spectrum of cannabinoids and naturally occurring terpenes. Formulated to support the Endocannabinoid system Non-psychoactive. <0.3% THC Organic, vegan, non-gmo, gluten-free, pesticide-free. No prescription required. Organically grown hemp, Made in the USA.
on October 9th, 2019
daily essential, I love the 1000 MG!
on October 8th, 2019
Love your packaging!
on September 10th, 2019
I like both flavors!