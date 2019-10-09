About this product

CBD SKIN SALVE. SUPPLE, VIBRANT, RESTORED The stick that goes wherever you go, our bio-clear twist up salve is rich in antioxidants and contains natural herbs to help soften and nourish your skin. The bio-clear stick was created out of necessity from the harsh cold winters to the summer heat. Skin instantly feels supple, vibrant, and restored with each use. Choose from our two sizes. .75 oz Travel Size : 100 mg 2 oz Stick: 250 mg The salve is 100% natural and texture can change in heat. Please store at room temperature. 2 oz. Full spectrum hemp extract includes approx 250 mg CBD .75 oz -Full spectrum hemp extract includes approx 100 mg CBD Full-spectrum of cannabinoids and naturally occurring terpenes. Moisturizes the skin to help reduce the appearance of fine lines Rolls on smooth and soft. Leaves skin feeling moisturized, hydrated, and replenished. Protects against harsh weather conditions. Can be used on the face and body. Organically grown hemp, Made in the USA. To Use: Twist and pull the cap off to uncover the stick. Turn the rounded bottom to the right for easy access. Using the top, swipe the soft salve on desired areas of your face and body. Grapeseed Oil, *Beeswax, *Burdock Root, *Marshmallow Root, *Valerian Root, *Galangal Root, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, *Rosemary Oil, *Comfrey Oil *certified organic ingredients >0.3% THC