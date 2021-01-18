CBD INFUSED SKIN SALVE. SUPPLE, VIBRANT, FOOD FOR SKIN



The stick that goes wherever you go, our bio-clear twist up salve is rich in antioxidants and contains natural herbs to help soften and nourish your skin.



The bio-clear stick was created out of necessity from the harsh cold winters to the summer heat. Skin instantly feels supple, vibrant, and hydrated with each use.



Choose from our two sizes.



2 oz. Full spectrum hemp extract includes approx 250 mg CBD

.75 oz -Full spectrum hemp extract includes approx 100 mg CBD

Full-spectrum of cannabinoids and naturally occurring terpenes.

Moisturizes the skin to help reduce the appearance of fine lines

Rolls on smooth and soft.

Leaves skin feeling moisturized and hydrated.

Protects against harsh weather conditions.

Can be used on the face and body.

Organically grown hemp, Made in the USA.



Directions:



Massage into skin. Store at room temperature. For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. Discontinue use and consult a physician if excessive irritation develops.



Ingredients: Grapeseed Oil, Beeswax, Burdock Root*, Marshmallow Root*, Valerian Root*, Galangal Root*, Cucumber Seed Oil*, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Rosemary Oil*, Comfrey Oil*.



*certified organic ingredients