Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Kiva Confections
A Colorado staple, the beloved Boulder Bar blends smooth milk chocolate with crunchy bits of toffee that will delight your taste buds. This fan favorite is winner of the 2015 Munchie Cup Best Edible and the 2013 THC Championship award. Experience Colorado’s top-awarded edible brand. We’re known for our high-quality, sustainably-sourced oil derived through our proprietary method. Our bars are gluten free, non-GMO and always triple-lab tested for accuracy and quality.
