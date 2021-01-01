incredibles - Tangahhhrine + CBD 2:1 - Gummies - 300mg
About this product
Peeling good. Bright sunbeams, serene tangerines, and that laid back weekend vibe. Dip your toes in the water and say it with us, "ahhh." incredibles Tangahhhrine CBD 2:1 gummies offer 100mg THC total and 200mg CBD, with 10mg THC and 20mg CBD per gummy. Made with pure THC distillate in a homogeneous mixture to ensure accurate dosing and consistency.
About this brand
incredibles
