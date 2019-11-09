Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Kiva Confections
If you’re ready to taste a true Denver classic, bite into a Mile High Mint Bar and get ready to experience peak elevation! Cool, refreshing mint and mouth-watering milk chocolate overwhelm your senses and take you to a Rocky Mountain high you won’t soon forget.
on November 9th, 2019
Great edible, delicious, nice high, not overwhelming, perfect balance.