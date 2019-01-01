About this product
Our classic Affogato recipe with a vanilla twist. Silky smooth white chocolate with a beautiful golden caramel swirl and crunchy espresso beans that coffee lovers will truly appreciate. This bar will leave you uplifted in more ways than one. As Colorado’s top-awarded edibles brand, we ensure the accuracy and quality of every batch through triple-lab testing. All our bars are gluten free, non-GMO, and made with sustainably-sourced oil.
