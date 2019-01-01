Indigo Naturals Premium Hemp CBD Oil Tincture- 6000mg CBD
$199.00MSRP
About this product
Pure CBD Isolate Oil- 6000mg CBD THC FREE 30ml/1 ounce bottle Ingredients: Hemp Extract (CBD) + Coconut Oil 6000mg Pure CBD Isolate Tincture - One of the most affordable options for pure cbd isolate on the market. 240mg of CBD per dropper Our Promise -100% THC Free -Organically grown -CO2 Extract -No solvents, herbicides, pesticides or preservatives -Third party lab tested for quality and potency guarantee Suggestions for Use -Shake well before each use. -Fill the dropper to amount desired. Use by: -Sublingual- drop desired amount by dropper under your tongue, hold for 30-45 seconds before swallowing. -Add drops of CBD oil into beverages or food. -Use topically directly on skin or add to your favorite moisturizer.
