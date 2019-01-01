 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. Indigo Naturals Premium Hemp CBD Oil Tincture- 6000mg CBD

Indigo Naturals Premium Hemp CBD Oil Tincture- 6000mg CBD

by Indigo Naturals

Write a review
Indigo Naturals Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Indigo Naturals Premium Hemp CBD Oil Tincture- 6000mg CBD

$199.00MSRP

About this product

Pure CBD Isolate Oil- 6000mg CBD THC FREE 30ml/1 ounce bottle Ingredients: Hemp Extract (CBD) + Coconut Oil 6000mg Pure CBD Isolate Tincture - One of the most affordable options for pure cbd isolate on the market. 240mg of CBD per dropper Our Promise -100% THC Free -Organically grown -CO2 Extract -No solvents, herbicides, pesticides or preservatives -Third party lab tested for quality and potency guarantee Suggestions for Use -Shake well before each use. -Fill the dropper to amount desired. Use by: -Sublingual- drop desired amount by dropper under your tongue, hold for 30-45 seconds before swallowing. -Add drops of CBD oil into beverages or food. -Use topically directly on skin or add to your favorite moisturizer.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Indigo Naturals Logo
Indigo Naturals is a women-owned and operated small business out of beautiful Carmel Valley, California. Through our own personal health and healing journey as women, we created Indigo Naturals to help with many of the ailments we suffer from. We know that prescription medications can’t solve all of our health issues and we wanted to bring to everyone a more holistic, natural solution to wellness and self-care. Indigo Naturals is committed to providing high-quality CBD wellness products that have ingredients organically grown in the USA. Each batch of our products is third-party lab tested, which ensures the quality and potency. Our products are pesticide, herbicide, and solvent free. Visit us at: www.indigonaturals.net Indigo Naturals offers Premium CBD Isolate Oil and Topicals. CBD Isolate: -No histamine load -Cleaner for people with histamine, allergy, or mast cell issues -Absolutely ZERO THC Our Promise -100% THC Free -Organically grown -CO2 Extract -No solvents, herbicides, pesticides or preservatives -Third party lab tested for quality and potency guarantee